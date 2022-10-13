Ian Warland Acquires 33,000 Shares of Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM) Stock

Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM – Get Rating) insider Ian Warland acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$10,263.00 ($7,176.92).
Cooper Metals Stock Performance
Cooper Metals Company Profile
Cooper Metals Limited, a mineral exploration company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing copper, gold, and base metal assets in Australia. Its flagship project is the Mt Isa East project that comprises five tenements covering a combined area of approximately 1,300 square kilometers in the Mount Isa district of north-west Queensland.
Further Reading
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.