Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded by Sidoti to Buy

Sidoti upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Cuts Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,005,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

