Huobi BTC Market Cap Reaches $757.96 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $757.96 million and approximately $323,325.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for about $19,450.13 or 1.00201660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.94 or 0.27341526 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010679 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi BTC (HBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Huobi BTC has a current supply of 38,969.49700474. The last known price of Huobi BTC is 19,051.10845289 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $97,728.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hbtc.finance/en-us/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.