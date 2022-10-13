Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($58.98) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSS traded up €0.22 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching €46.60 ($47.55). 522,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($61.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

