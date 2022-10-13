Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HPP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 22,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Mark T. Lammas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

