Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. 5,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.