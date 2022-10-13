Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

HWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,022. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

