Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,998. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.25.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,304,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,180,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,456,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 115,602 shares during the period.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.