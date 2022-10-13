Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $143.97 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $143.97 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.90 or 0.00064546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00263949 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00093975 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003470 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.