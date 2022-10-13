Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $699,634.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop Protocol (HOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hop Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hop Protocol is 0.12350083 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $690,453.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hop.exchange/.”

