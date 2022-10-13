Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HOFT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,662. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 million, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 275.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

