Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE HMC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 39,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 546,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 476,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Honda Motor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 287,536 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

