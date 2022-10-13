Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Down 3.6 %

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 200 ($2.42) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.14 million and a PE ratio of 833.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.89. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 161.40 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.