Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $80,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $318,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

