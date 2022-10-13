Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 72,459 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,459 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 2.5 %

SAVE stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

