Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,671 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $83.81 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

