Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 359 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

