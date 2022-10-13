Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $168.84 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

