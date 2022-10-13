Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $123.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.29.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.