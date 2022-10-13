Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $123.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.
In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
