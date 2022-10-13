Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,894 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

