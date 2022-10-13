Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

