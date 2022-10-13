Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $85.97 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

