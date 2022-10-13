Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,455 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DZS were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at about $2,021,000. First Washington CORP raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $11.92 on Thursday. DZS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

