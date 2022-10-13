Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.96. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 692,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 408,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after buying an additional 321,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

