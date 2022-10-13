Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Hilltop stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. 6,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,811. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

