HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $145.00

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 145.30 ($1.76), with a volume of 1866460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.20 ($1.84).

HICL Infrastructure Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00.

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

