hi Dollar Hits One Day Volume of $376,274.00 (HI)

hi Dollar (HI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. hi Dollar has a total market cap of $237.72 million and $376,274.00 worth of hi Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hi Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, hi Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

hi Dollar Profile

hi Dollar was first traded on July 31st, 2021. hi Dollar’s total supply is 4,677,121,978 coins. The Reddit community for hi Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for hi Dollar is hi.com. hi Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

hi Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximizing membership value. Their first product is a digital wallet on messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.Members wanting to make use of financial services offered by hi must deposit hi Dollars in their savings account.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hi Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade hi Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase hi Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

