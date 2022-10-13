HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,530 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.69. 106,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.