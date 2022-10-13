HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.16. 9,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average is $156.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CL King dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

