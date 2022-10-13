HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,024 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.08. 182,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

