HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $650,000 Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 111.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.1% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 14.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 31.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded up $5.08 on Thursday, hitting $155.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.