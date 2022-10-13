HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 136,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

