HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,050,608. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.