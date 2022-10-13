HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $7.30 on Thursday, reaching $207.79. 60,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

