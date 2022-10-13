HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IDA stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.98. 6,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,638. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.03%.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Read More

