HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 834,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ChampionX by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 400,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 102,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,777. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

