Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Update

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hero Technologies Stock Performance

Hero Technologies stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 50,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,299. Hero Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Hero Technologies alerts:

About Hero Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hero Technologies Inc operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.