Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Update

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hero Technologies Stock Performance
Hero Technologies stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 50,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,299. Hero Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Hero Technologies
