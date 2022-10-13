Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

NYSE HRTG traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. 427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.25. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $163.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 133.3% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

