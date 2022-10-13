Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HCCI. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of HCCI stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. 126,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $723.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $156.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $4,173,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,829 shares in the company, valued at $15,561,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,677. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

