Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 12,660 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.0% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 62,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 27.6% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

