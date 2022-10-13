Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Insider Buys £126.88 in Stock

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) insider Harry Morgan acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($11.79) per share, for a total transaction of £126.88 ($153.31).

Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HOT opened at GBX 983 ($11.88) on Thursday. Henderson Opportunities Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 945.35 ($11.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,452.08 ($17.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,074.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,129.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.64 million and a P/E ratio of 159.87.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust alerts:

Henderson Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

