Helium Hits Market Cap of $569.26 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Helium has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00023774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $569.26 million and $11.65 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Helium

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,192,454 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate HNT through the process of mining. Helium has a current supply of 223,000,000 with 128,175,755.19009738 in circulation. The last known price of Helium is 4.5365141 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $10,848,821.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.helium.com/.”

