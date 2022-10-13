Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. CL King decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $294,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

