HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €46.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €46.80 ($47.76) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of HEI stock opened at €40.23 ($41.05) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 4.96. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a fifty-two week high of €68.08 ($69.47).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

