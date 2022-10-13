HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88.00

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $46.99 million and approximately $88.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.64 or 0.27143452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010601 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. HedgeTrade has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 348,731,468.37517333 in circulation. The last known price of HedgeTrade is 0.14504526 USD and is up 6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $7,943.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hedgetrade.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

