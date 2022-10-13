Hedera Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $176.35 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00079719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00058198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00025741 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001456 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06253083 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $182,770,768.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

