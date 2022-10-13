Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 109,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 163,984 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.84.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.09. 84,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $177.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

