Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Up 3.7%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 107,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,716,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.0063 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -15.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 257.5% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 222,770 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

