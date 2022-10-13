HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HQY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.36.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. 73,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,743. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,225. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

