Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.80

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 46601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $113,048,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 686.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,504,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,676 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $76,409,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after buying an additional 2,667,613 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

